Skegness Town boss reflects on 'difficult' season

Skegness Town Manager, Chris Rawlinson.

​Chris Rawlinson has reflected on what he feels was a ‘difficult’ season for Skegness Town as the Lilywhites began their summer break.

​Rawlinson’s men finished tenth in the UCL Premier North but lacked consistency throughout the campaign as they attempted to follow up a top five finish in the previous season.

And the manager felt there was plenty of room for improvement.

He said: “It was a very difficult season and huge lessons have been learned on what we need to do moving forward.

"I’ve been in non-league football for 16 or 17 straight seasons, including at levels above step five, but I was probably a bit naive in presuming that success will just continue.

"We lost a lot of experienced players and replaced them with younger players with great reputations, and nobody has let themselves down this year but getting a new team to fit has taken far longer than we ever thought.

"We played a certain way last year and gained great success from it through the players we had, but this season we’ve been caught a bit between trying something new and reverting back to type.

"That’s my fault, as I’ve chopped and changed a lot and we haven’t been able to find the continuity and therefore haven’t been able to build consistency.

"That’s the issue we’ve had. We’ve looked amazing at times but at other times we’ve been absolutely awful, and that’s what happens when you have a young squad.

"We struggled for goals all season but were in the top five in terms of least goals conceded, which is fantastic for a team in mid-table.

"But we didn’t start off well and lost too many games too early, and we were always playing catch up after that. We needed a good unbeaten run and we got that, but it brought too many draws and not enough wins.

"So we left ourselves far too much to do, and to have nothing to play for through March and April is really difficult as that extra ounce of motivation you need isn’t there.”

