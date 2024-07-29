​Skegness Town boss reflects on tough opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Chris Rawlinson refused to be too downhearted despite seeing his Skegness Town side fall to defeat in their opening league game last weekend.

​The 2-1 loss at Heanor Town saw the hosts score goals in each half before Connor Marshall pulled one back three minutes before the end.

And despite the defeat, Rawlinson saw positives from the display.

He said: “It was a tough place to start the season – I think that’s four times we’ve been there since being back in this league and we haven’t won a single point there yet.

Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson feels his side is still very much a 'work in progress'.

"Whatever we try hasn’t worked, especially with Heanor often being so strong early season, but it’s no excuse really.

"We didn’t let ourselves down as such but got done by a corner with a clear header and then a dubious free-kick on the edge of the box and at the end where the slope is it made it quite an easy finish.

"But we’re a work in progress. We’re trying to change a lot in the way we play from last year to this, and we maybe kicked into gear in the last 20 minutes and maybe could have sneaked an equaliser if we’d scored a bit earlier.

“I can’t fault the lads, everyone worked hard, we just needed to get the mix right of strength and ability to win personal battles, along with being better on the ball.

"So we’ll get there. It’s early days – home games are important and away games are a bonus if you get anything.”

Skegness take on Boston Town in a local derby on Wednesday night (31st) before then hosting Newark & Sherwood United in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday.

Rawlinson said: “The FA Cup draw was another tough one but they’re always going to be at this stage when there are teams from step five and above.

"We’ve got Newark & Sherwood so we know a lot about them given they’re in our league and we’ll have watched them before we play them, plus we’re at home and when that’s the case I think we’re a match for anyone in our league.