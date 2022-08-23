Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Chris Rawlinson wants the town to show support to his side.

Town face AFC Mansfield in the FA Vase on Saturday before hosting Pinchbeck United two days later.

And Rawlinson is keen to harness the community’s support and make the Vertigo Stadium a fortress.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have won two out of two at home and we have to make the Vertigo a fortress,” he said.

“We have got a brilliant FA Vase game and then a local derby with plenty of local connections coming up on Monday.

“Hopefully the people of Skegness get behind the boys, it is the home form that will see us right this year.

“It is a great chance to watch football at a good price. There will be a lot of holidaymakers in Skegness this weekend and it would be good if they came down and had a look.

“It is important to have good vocal home support, it's great for the lads and it brings the community together.”

Rawlinson admits he is daring to dream of a good run in the Vase with ‘you just never know’ being the message of the day.

“As daft as it sounds you go into it dreaming,” he added. “You might win a few rounds, but you’re never going to win the FA Cup. The Vase is our level.

“We back ourselves to be one of the better teams in our league. You set off on the journey and who knows where it will take you.

“It is one game at a time of course but a run would be great for the club and give something for the fans to get behind.

“It is a chance to dream of what might be. WIth a bit of luck and good performances, who knows where you will go.”

Town head into the weekend on the back of a 5-2 FA Cup defeat at Anstey Nomads.

“It was not the result that we wanted,” said Rawlinson. “It's always tough going there. It was a good performance.