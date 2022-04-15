Skegness Town could have their say at top and bottom of table - but top-five finish remains priority

Skegness Town will conclude their season this weekend - but could still have a massive say in what happens at the top and bottom of the United Counties League Premier Division North.

The Lilywhites moved up to fifth on Saturday following their last-gasp win over Melton Town, and manager Nathan Collins’ main concern is finishing there to mark a strong first season since promotion.

On Saturday Town host Gresley Rovers, who are battling Long Eaton United for the title.

Their season then ends on Easter Monday at Pinchbeck United, who are looking to leapfrog Selston and move out of the bottom three.

“We want to beat Gresley and we want to beat Pinchbeck, it’s as simple as that,” Collins said. “I think the top three teams (Long Eaton, Gresley and Anstey Nomads), budget wise, are miles above everyone else.

“Then you’ve got Loughborough Uni. So to be behind those teams in our first season I think is good going.”

Gresley are well-supported and are expected to bring a strong following to the Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm).

“We won’t be doing anything else apart from looking to get three points,” Collins added.

“I’m not concerned with what they’re going for, we need all the points on the board we can get.”

The Lilywhites remain unbeaten against Lincolnshire rivals in the league this season, and Collins admits his side can’t afford to do the Knights any favours.

He said: “Pinchbeck have picked up a bit lately and got some good lads in. That’ll be another tough game.

“We haven’t been beaten by anyone in Lincolnshire and it’s important we finish strong.

“There will be improvements coming so lads need to stake a claim. It’s a long summer if you finish on the back of a couple of defeats.”

Jamie Potts pounced on a goalkeeping error to secure a 1-0 win over Melton on Saturday.

The hosts had struck the woodwork three times in the first half, adamant one Potts effort had crossed the line before bouncing back into play.

“It’s the best way to win a game,” Collins added.

“We deserved it on chances, hitting the woodwork, but when it comes late like that it’s a great feeling.

“The way this team’s been playing, we don’t seem to settle for a draw. We keep going.