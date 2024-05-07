Skegness Town crown great season with cup win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Skegness beat Wellingborough Town 2-1 at Harrowby on Monday, just over a week after a heavy defeat to Loughborough Students in the Premier North play-off final.

And Rawlinson believes the win was the perfect tonic after that disappointment.

He said: “It had been a tough week after the play-off defeat because as much as Loughborough would have beaten anyone on the day, the manner of the defeat was tough to take.

Skegness Town's players celebrate their cup win. Photo by David Johnson.

"So to pick the lads up and get them to play a cup final against a team that has already won their league and the Champions Cup was tough, but in the end it was fantastic and what a great day for the club, the players, staff and volunteers and of course the supporters.

"It’s topped off what’s been a great season that’s seen us reach a play-off final, the semi-final of the County Cup, finishing fifth in the league – it’s beyond what we ever would have imagined at the start of the season.

"Every single player that has pulled on a Skegness Town shirt this year should take a lot of pride in what we’ve managed to achieve.

"Winning this cup hasn’t been easy as we’ve had tough draws and had to beat the first, second and third teams in the South league and the second best team in our league, so we should all collectively be really, really pleased.

"Given where Skegness is, with it being difficult geographically to get players in, it’s a great result.”

Monday’s final saw Wellingborough take the lead just after half-time, but Skegness levelled when a corner was fumbled by the goalkeeper and Elliott Broughton fired the ball into the top corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The winning goal came via the penalty spot, when after Scott Floyd’s initial kick was saved, he followed up to net the rebound.

Rawlinson said: “We were on our last legs and missing four or five players, so the eleven and the lads on the bench who came in were fantastic.