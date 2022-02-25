Collins knows Skegness Town have to bee '100 per cent at it' to keep in-form Deeping Rangers from leapfrogging them

Nathan Collins. Photo: Craig Harrison

Skegness Town will look to put their semi-final frustrations behind them as they return to league action on Saturday with another Lincolnshire derby.

The Lilywhites - who lost 3-1 at Winterton Rangers in their Lincs Senior Trophy tie on Wednesday - host Deeping Rangers (KO 3pm), who sit a place and two points behind them in the table.

"Their form has picked up recently and I don't think there is an easy game in this league," manager Nathan Collins said.

"We're at home and we're looking to win it but we'll have to be 100 per cent at it if we're going to get a win against Deeping."

Collins has been impressed by his opponents' run which has seen them lose just once in their past seven matches, to leaders Long Eaton.

"Fair play to them, they're on a decent run of form," he added.