Skegness Town look to bounce back at Heather St John's

Skegness Town travel to Heather St John's on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town are looking to get back to winning ways as they head to Heather St John’s on Saturday.

The Lilywhites, currently sixth in the United Counties League Premier Division North, want to put the weekend’s defeat to third-place Anstey Nomads behind them as they return to Leicestershire (KO 3pm), and also keep their rivals at arm’s length.

Heather sit two places and two points behind Nathan Collins’ side with two games in hand, ending a winless run of five games with a 1-0 success at Leicester Nirvana this week.

Town lost 2-0 at highflying Anstey Nomads on Saturday.

The hosts opened the scoring in the seventh minute, Corey Armeni netting direct from a corner.

Defender Jason Field - who went between the sticks in the reverse fixture following an injury to keeper James Lambley - donned the gloves again as Jake Askew found himself sin binned just before the break.

Field kept a shut out in his stint before Armeni put Nomads 2-0 from a free kick on the edge of the Lilywhites’ box.

Skegness Town Reserves will return to Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League action on Saturday after a blank weekend.

The seasiders travel to Horncastle Town to face the third-bottom Wongers (KO 3pm).

Skegness Town Women won 3-1 at South Lincolnshire Swifts in the Lincolnshire Women’s Cup on Sunday.

Courtney McRell opened the scoring in the first half with Jeniffer Simpson and Emily Johnson adding to the tally after the interval.