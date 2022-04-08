Skegness Town look to edge closer to top five as they face Melton

Town boss Nathan Collins.

Skegness Town host Melton Town on Saturday in a contest which could play a vital role in both sides’ quest for a top-five finish.

The sixth-place Lilywhites are just one place and one point ahead of the Reds with three games left this campaign.

Both sides have impressed since moving up to step five in the summer - but both are keen to end the campaign in the top five.

That spot is currently occupied by Heather St John’s, themselves a point ahead of Skegness.

Jamie Potts netted a last-gasp winner as Nathan Collins’ side left Eastwood CFC with three points after edging a seven-goal thriller on Saturday.

Jonny Lockie put the visitors 1-0 up with five minutes played as he picked up a stray back pass, that lead doubled in the 10th minute as Jordan Smith bent home from 20 yards.

Seconds later and the Red Badgers pulled themselves back into the game through Ayleal Dill, Kamani Wilson making it 2-2 with 25 minutes gone in an exciting start.

Collins’ side re-took the lead two minutes before the break as Ben Davison headed home.

Jacob Sturgess scored Eastwood’s third five minutes into the second half and, just as the sides looked set to settle for a point, Potts had the final say with a matchwinning curler.

Melton, meanwhile, came from behind to beat Heanor Town 2-1 at the weekend.

That was their fourth straight win at home, but on the road they have lost their last three contests.