Skegness Town look to maintain their record as Lincolnshire derby specialists ahead of Pinchbeck United contest

Skegness Town will entertain Pinchbeck United on the back of a five-star performance.

Nathan Collins’ side put back-to-back defeats behind them as they thrashed United Counties League Premier Division North basement boys Holbeach United 5-1 in south Lincolnshire at the weekend.

Town stormed into a 2-0 lead within 12 minutes at Carter’s Park as Jonny Lockie and Conor Marshall found the net.

Lockie added his second and Jordan Smith also got his name on the scoresheet as the Lilywhites held a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

Smith doubled his tally direct from a corner to make it five before the Tigers pulled one back via Elliot Foster, the Tigers also seeing Luke Chester dismissed.

Town will now turn their attention to the arrival of Pinchbeck United on Tuesday (KO 3pm).

Lewis Thorogood’s Knights are 16th in the table, just outside the bottom two following their recent victory over 17th place Selston.

That win ended a run of 12 straight defeats, which included a 3-0 defeat at Skegness in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy, but they were beaten again this weekend, 1-0 against Deeping Rangers.

The Lilywhites - who also beat the Knights 1-0 in the FA Cup in August - will want to maintain their impressive run against Yellowbelly opposition when they meet at the Vertigo Stadium - especially as their two matches after that come against Boston Town and Deeping.

Skegness have won six and drawn one of their seven matches against Lincolnshire opponents this season, scoring 22 and conceding six.

The only draw to date was a 2-2 stalemate against Boston, Collins’ former club, at the Vertigo Stadium.

Town head to Boston on January 3 and entertain Deeping five days later.