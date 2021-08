Skegness Town won 5-2 at Sleaford on Wednesday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness will host Heanor Town this afteroon.

The Lilywhites got back to winning ways in midweek with a 5-2 victory at Sleaford Town in the UCL Premier North.

Now Nathan Collins' side will be looking to build on that success as Heanor visit the Vertigo Stadium.