Skegness Town manager keen to kick on after FA Vase win

Chris Rawlinson hopes Saturday’s win will galvanise Skegness.

​Skegness Town got back to winning ways last weekend with boss Chris Rawlinson highlighting the importance of having stopped a losing run.

The 3-0 win at Kimberley MW in the FA Vase ended a sequence of four straight defeats, Leon Mettam scoring twice and Marshall Young also netting as the Lilywhites won for the first time since beating the same team in the league just under a month ago.

​And Rawlinson says he now hopes to see his side kick on.

He said: “It was really important game for us off the back of four defeats and the last two being particularly poor performances as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So it was important to get back on track – the FA Vase is a competition in which we’d love to have a bit of a run and get through a few rounds, as it helps the club financially and it can be exciting too as you play teams that aren’t necessarily in your league.

"So it was a really important win but the nature of the performance was good. We moved the ball well, Leon Mettam popped up with two great finishes and Jordan Smith got two assists and played a big part in the other goal.

"We just looked more solid with some key players back in there and we controlled the game from start to finish and never looked in fear.”

Skegness will now host North West Counties League Division One South side Allscott Heath in the next round on October 19, their opponents playing a level lower in the pyramid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up, however, is a home game with Hucknall Town who lie 15th in the league with three wins so far.

Rawlinson added: “Saturday’s win was only one game and we now need to back it up against Hucknall and also get our home form going as it’s been awful so far, so that improvement has to start now.

"Whilst we’ve lost six games in the league, you can easily win the next four and get back on track as even though the top two or three look very strong, below that it’s all to play for so we just need to get on a run and put smiles back on faces.”