Skegness Town on a high going into 2023

Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson says his team can be proud of ending a fine 2022 in style after their 4-1 win at Boston Town on Boxing Day.

Chris Rawlinson (centre) has overseen four league wins in a row.

The win came thanks to goals from Ben Davison, Jonny Lockie, Connor Marshall and Danny King, cementing eighth place in the UCL Premier North standings going into the new year and also securing the league’s Team of the Month award.

The Lilywhites have won four league games in a row going into this weekend’s visit of Kimberley Miners Welfare, including scoring eight in the last two matches, and Rawlinson paid tribute to his squad.

He said: “As 2022 has drawn to a close I can only be pleased with how the season is unfolding. The first ten games were difficult but we have made up for it in the next ten, taking 24 points and winning the league’s Team of the Month for December, something all the players deserve for their hard work and endeavour.

"This was epitomised in the game at Boston on Boxing Day. It was a good, fiery local derby with lots of connections between the two sides but to man the 15 players rose to the occasion and whilst there wasn't much between the two sides we took our chances when presented with them and defended amazingly well.

"When the chance presented itself we played some good football, so it was really pleasing and we are really starting to see the benefits of the work we are putting in on the training field.”

The first game of 2023 sees Skegness face a Kimberley side just one place and one point above them in the table, before Rawlinson’s men then host Wisbech Town next Wednesday night.

Rawlinson added: “Looking forward to 2023 we really want to keep this form going and see where it takes us, we have definitely given ourselves too much to do in catching the top four but all we can do is keep picking up points and see what happens.