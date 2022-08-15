Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skegness Town overcame Selston on Saturday.

It made it two wins out of three for new boss Chris Rawlinson following his move into the hot seat after Nathan Collins’ departure, an FA Cup win over Loughborough Dynamo having been followed by a 2-1 league loss at Wisbech Town last Tuesday.

They responded well to the Wisbech defeat by taking all three points on Saturday against a side who have now lost all three of their opening league games.

After a slow start in the heat, it was Selston who took the lead when a Jack Cockram cross from the right was flicked on by Ben Moore over a defender’s head and Lewis Fantom took the ball down on his chest, took one touch and finished past the keeper from 12 yards.

However, Skegness equalised on 39 minutes when a cross in from left from Jonny Lockie saw Selston keeper Joe Fryatt come out to save, but the ball crawled under his body and rolled into net.

Fryatt then made amends with a pair of excellent saves straight from kick off, but on the stroke of half-time Skegness went in front when a cross fromthe right to the back post was headed home by Ben Davison who had plenty of time to find the net.

Skeg lost Gary King to the sin bin early in the second-half, while Selston’s Jay Cooper was sent off for an off the ball incident eight minutes from time as Skegness ultimately held on.