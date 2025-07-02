Skegness Town see off Louth Town in style in opening pre-season friendly

Skegness Town manager, Chris Rawlinson.

Skegness Town prevailed 5-1 over Louth Town on Tuesday night as both sides opened their pre-season friendly campaigns.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosts Skegness, for whom Gary King recently became joint-manager alongside Chris Rawlinson, were in charge from the off and ultimately secured a morale-boosting opening performance.

With both sides fielding a mix of old and new faces as well as trialists, it was Skegness who went in front on seven minutes through Lukas Dakin’s header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Louth equalised on 19 minutes when a ball across goal from Harris Dunn was turned in by Will Pennell.

Skegness then went back in front when sub Jack Collins set up Dakin who finished well to net his second.

The third goal came from the penalty spot just before half-time when Dec Johnson was fouled and Luke Rayner-Mistry stepped up to make it 3-1.

The Lilywhites continued to have the better of things in the second-half but it took until the 86th minute for the fourth goal to arrive, Johnson doing well to win possession before firing home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Johnson then got the fifth in the last minute as he headed home Dakin’s cross.

Skegness are back in action with a home game against Lutterworth Town on Saturday (5th) at 1pm, while Louth will host Grimsby Borough, also on Saturday and at 1pm.