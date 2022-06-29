Skegness Town set for first pre-season

Town manager Nathan Collins.

Nathan Collins’ Lilywhites kick off their friendly schedule by entertaining Yorkshire Amateur at the Vertigo Stadium.

Fellow step five side Amateur play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

The contest will get underway at 3pm, with admission costing £5 (£3 concessions).

Skegness are keen to build on last season’s successful campaign in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Collins’ squad finished eighth in the division following their promotion from the NCEL Division One the previous summer.

The Lilywhites are currently looking to recruit a qualified or training-to-be-qualified sports therapist for the coming season.