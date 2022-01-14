Skegness Town target top five spot as they head to Newark

Nathan Collins (right) and his management team will be looking for three points at Newark. Photo: Craig Harrison

Skegness Town travel to face Newark on Saturday, aiming for a high five.

Nathan Collins’ side trail fourth-placed Loughborough Students by a point and, with their rivals in FA Vase action, victory would see the Lilywhites climb a place in the United Counties League Premier Division North table.

Skegness beat Newark - who currently groundshare at fellow Nottinghamshire side Basford United - 2-1 at the Vertigo Stadium in November, Jony Lockie and Conor Marshall the matchwinners.

Town should hit the road full of confidence. Despite Saturday’s fixture against Deeping Rangers being postponed, Collins’ side are unbeaten in their last three, picking up seven points from Lincolnshire rivals Boston Town, Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United.

In contrast, 15th place Newark are winless in three.

A 6-0 victory at basement boys Holbeach was followed by high scoring home defeats to Leicester Nirvana (7-4), Melton Town (3-2) and Quorn (4-0).