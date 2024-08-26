Skegness Town win at unbeaten leaders Belper United to make it four games unbeaten

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skegness Town made it 10 points of a possible 12 when they netted two second half goals to win 3-1 at previously unbeaten leaders Belper United on Saturday.

The Lilywhites have also scored 11 goals in those four games as they moved up to fifth in the UCL Premier North with goals from Jones, Bradley and an own goal at Belper.

For small periods of the game Skegness had to withstand pressure, but the majority of the clash saw Skegness on top in a great performance.

Delighted boss Chris Rawlinson said: “I was really pleased with this result on the back of three unbeaten, going away to top of the league and unbeaten.

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

“Within their unbeaten run they had beaten Eastwood and drawn with Melton, so to go there and be as dominant as we were was a really pleasing performance.

“We changed things up a bit selection-wise and the lads who had watched the last few games responded really well.

“We did concede another set piece goal, which is a bit of an Achilles' heel for us at the moment. But we were good value for the win and we hit both the post and bar as well.

“Belper did have some spells of pressure, but they didn't trouble us to be honest.”

He continued: “First half we were dominant and deserved to be going in at least drawing. We weathered the storm a little bit, but we then took control and broke so quickly and finished so clinically.

“We are six games into the season and there are another 32 to go so we know we haven't cracked it and we're not where we want to be.

“But we have turned what was a sticky start in the first two games into an okay one.

“We now have Kimberley away, Sleaford at home and Harrowby at home where we can turn it into a good start and see where it takes us.

“We need to keep progressing and working hard for each other. The boys were in good spirits at Belper, and if we can get that togetherness right I don't think we'll be a million miles away.”