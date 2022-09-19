Skegness Town Women secure win on FA Cup debut
Skegness Town AFC Women were in fine form on Sunday to run out 5-0 winners at Dunton & Broughton United in their first ever Women’s FA Cup tie.
The Lilywhites were in impressive form at the home of the Lutterworth-based club, producing a great performance with strong counter-attacking play and spells of good link up play in the middle of the park.
They took the lead when Hannah Smith produced a fine finish from just outside the area following a corner, before they doubled the lead when Xena Radford’s long-range free-kick found the corner of the net.
Radford then turned provider in the second-half to set up Ava Houlston who finished in an one-on-one, before Amber Sharp slotted home the fourth and then added the fifth on the break to round off the win.
Skegness host HBW United Ladies at the Vertigo Stadium this Sunday at 2pm in the Lincolnshire Women’s & Girls League.