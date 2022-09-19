Skegness Town Women secure win on FA Cup debut

Hannah Smith opened the scoring. Photo: SKWFC.

The Lilywhites were in impressive form at the home of the Lutterworth-based club, producing a great performance with strong counter-attacking play and spells of good link up play in the middle of the park.

They took the lead when Hannah Smith produced a fine finish from just outside the area following a corner, before they doubled the lead when Xena Radford’s long-range free-kick found the corner of the net.

Radford then turned provider in the second-half to set up Ava Houlston who finished in an one-on-one, before Amber Sharp slotted home the fourth and then added the fifth on the break to round off the win.