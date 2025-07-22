​Sleaford all set for fresh start as new season begins

Matt Evans sees the new season as a fresh start. Photo: Steve W Davies.

​Sleaford Town boss Matt Evans says the new season will be the ‘start of something new’ as his side aims to bounce back from relegation.

The Greens host Swallownest on Saturday in their opening UCL Division One fixture.

And Evans says his side are raring to go.

He said: “​Pre-season is always a merry-go-round. We have said goodbye and good luck to some good men who tried their best to keep us in the Premier Division but ultimately our fate dictated that they move on.

"That has opened opportunities for new, young faces to come and show what they have to offer. Several have stepped up from the junior section and have pushed for places in the squad. The emergence of our new Development Team has given many more the stepping stone they need so it’s added further dynamics to our busy schedule.

“There are new additions too. We have been very specific about the type of characters and players that we want and I’m delighted with who has come in. We are still working on two more but it’s a very competitive field and that’s full credit to all of our local rivals.

"This year, success will be in the rebuilding. The new partners that have come on board and the returning sponsors are essential for what we want to do over the next few years. If we can continue to grow the number of people coming to watch us, then that too will be a success.

"The Board have been clear that we want a community-focused club that we can be proud of. Isaac, Blake and Scott have worked really hard on the pitch to get the players as ready as possible for what will be a challenging season. Morgan has provided them with analysis and data to shape sessions and George has been working hard to rehab some of our injured lads. It’s been a really big effort from the entire group.

“Swallownest is officially the start of something new and that's exciting for many reasons. We will need to adapt quickly and settle into our patterns.

"They’ve had a lot of change in recent years too, so we will look to learn from them and begin our step six journey with the best possible start."