Sleaford and Skegness see opponents confirmed after leagues allocated

​Sleaford Town and Skegness Town will come up against some new names but play fewer games next season in the United Counties League Premier North.

Sleaford couldn’t quite make the play-offs last season despite an impressive campaign that saw them secure their highest ever finish of fifth at step five in the pyramid, while Skegness enjoyed a good campaign in which they finished ninth.

Next season will see the more traditional play-off format introduced at that level, meaning clubs finishing from second to fifth will battle it out to join the champions in being promoted rather than just second place taking part in an inter-step play-off.

However, there will also be only 18 teams in the division next year, two fewer than last season, meaning a reduction to just 34 games rather than 38 across the campaign, not allowing for any play-off or cup matches.

Despite Anstey Nomads having gone up as champions and Quorn being promoted via an inter-step play-off, only one team has dropped down and joined the league from step four with Lincoln United entering the fray following their relegation from NPL Division One East.

Coming up from step six are Ashby Ivanhoe, who won the Midland League Division One play-offs, and Hucknall Town who were also play-off winners but in the United Counties League Division One.

One other club has been laterally moved away from the UCL Premier North, with Leicester Nirvana moved into the South division.

The full UCL Premier North line-up is as follows:

