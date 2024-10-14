​Sleaford boss Evans thrilled by first victory

Sleaford were successful at Belper.

​Sleaford Town bagged a first win under Matt Evans’ management on Saturday afternoon as they defeated play-off chasing Belper United at Coronation Park.

​The Greens put in a spirited and organised display to condemn the hosts to a first defeat in three games – the Greens themselves earning a first triumph in three games.

Those points were given to them by Josh Parker’s calm finish midway through the second half and they displayed real defensive grit in the final 20 minutes to restrict the hosts to very little in the way of clear-cut chances and record a much needed three point haul.

And boss Evans was delighted with the points.

He told the club’s media channels: “Obviously I’m delighted to get the first win. I’m really proud of the game plan we put in and the way the players executed it.

"The lads came off the bench and followed it despite the tweaks and with everyone committing to a plan we’ve got the result off the back of it.

"I don’t want to get too excited and too carried away. It’s a good win – it was 1-0 and ground out and we had loads of chances so we need to do more work to become more clinical and ruthless, while at the other end we dug in and fought to make the points secure.

"We’ve come on a lot from the Heanor game but we’ve still got a lot of work to do but hopefully everyone at the club will see that we’re trying to achieve something and will want to get behind us.”

The winner came when goalkeeper Liam Flitton’s long-ball was flicked on into the path of Parker who slotted coolly under Joe Fryatt to give the Greens the lead their display had merited.

Sleaford took on Lincoln United in the Lincs Senior Trophy on Wednesday night, after this week’s Standard had gone to press.

They then welcome AFC Mansfield on Saturday in the UCL Premier North, before going to Harrowby United next Tuesday.