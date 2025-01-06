Sleaford boss: Heanor draw was fair result

Sleaford celebrate after Ben Robson (no.4) scored against Heanor. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​Sleaford Town opened up 2025 with a precious point as they drew 1-1 with Heanor Town in a battling contest at the MKM Ground on Saturday afternoon.

​It was a point well-earned too from a Greens side that served up possibly their best performance to date under the management of Matt Evans.

It looked like being another frustrating afternoon for the Greens as another promising start only yielded a Heanor opener when Mason Booth-Davis broke free at the back post to power home after 23 minutes.

The Greens stood firm though and found themselves a deserved equaliser eight minutes short of the break when Ben Robson looped Josh Parker’s freekick over Alfie Roberts to ultimately grab the Greens a vital result.

And Evans felt it was a fair result when he spoke to the club’s media after the game.

He said: “It was a competitive game and the right result.

"There were a couple of moments where we nearly could have nicked all three points but there were just as many the other way and our lads put their bodies on the line and Harrison Leech has made a couple of great saves.

"We’ve been naive at times in the last few months where we’ve come up against teams that have managed the game better than ourselves in certain ways but some of the new signings we’ve made have helped us deal with that and look a bit more like a men’s team rather than a very young team, and that game management is improving all the time.”

Sleaford now have a break from league action this weekend before they go to title-chasing Bourne Town next Tuesday night, a side who won comfortably at Sleaford over Christmas.

Evans added: “Bourne were superb and we’ve looked back at some clips of what they did and how we want to add some of that to our game, and while it’s a little bit sooner than anticipated to be ready for them in that sense, we’ll give it 100 per cent.”