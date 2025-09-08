Sleaford boss is honest after cup loss

Matt Evans felt it was 'men against boys' on Saturday. Photo: Steve W Davies.

​Sleaford boss Matt Evans felt there was an obvious gulf in quality as his side exited the UCL League Cup last weekend.

​The Greens lost 4-0 to step five side Northampton O.N. Chenecks in the in a one-sided affair.

A brace from Lewis Irwin and with goals from Ijah Augustine and Tyrun Primus were enough to split the sides, as Sleaford exited the competition.

And Matt Evans felt the difference in quality was there for all to see.

He said: “It was men against boys – they were better than us in everything.

"We’ve got to learn from how good they were and adapt our game. It’s a bit of a free hit when it’s a cup game against a side from the level above, but the whole group is disappointed with the level of performance.

"We didn’t do what we do best and even though there were some moments in the second-half where we did better, it wasn’t enough.

"We can’t just forget about it and move on, we have to learn from it and look at what we can add to our game.”

Chenecks went in front when Irwin went through one-on-one with Josh Wilson, placing the ball through his legs to open the scoring.

Northampton got their second just after the half hour mark. A ball in behind was misjudged by Ben Coleman, with Irwin easily slotting it past Wilson into the back of the net.

The second half was a similar story to the first, with Augustine hitting a volley at the back post, bouncing under Wilson into the back of the net, giving Northampton a third.

The fourth goal came 15 to play. A corner swung in lead to multiple shots from close range and it was eventually put in by Primus, ending any hopes of a comeback for Sleaford.

Next up for the Greens is another home tie, this time a UCL Division One fixture against 12th-placed Dunkirk FC on Saturday with a 3pm kick off.