Sleaford boss keen for quick response to Vase exit as league takes centre stage

Tom Ward heads clear during the game with Newark & Sherwood. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

“It was never in doubt that these boys will battle,” said Ward. “Could we have put our foot on the ball still even though we were a man down for 70-odd minutes, I think we’re good enough to [have done so].”

A disappointed Ward was wary of making sure there was no hangover as the team look towards a return to league action next Saturday;

“Obviously we want to do well in these cup competitions,” he continued. “We want to win these cup competitions and we want to be competitive on lots of different fronts, but ultimately the league is the main thing for us and we’re keen to do well in that.”