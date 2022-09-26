Sleaford boss keen for quick response to Vase exit as league takes centre stage
s
“It was never in doubt that these boys will battle,” said Ward. “Could we have put our foot on the ball still even though we were a man down for 70-odd minutes, I think we’re good enough to [have done so].”
A disappointed Ward was wary of making sure there was no hangover as the team look towards a return to league action next Saturday;
“Obviously we want to do well in these cup competitions,” he continued. “We want to win these cup competitions and we want to be competitive on lots of different fronts, but ultimately the league is the main thing for us and we’re keen to do well in that.”
The Greens play their first home game for over a month when they host Heather St. Johns next Saturday at The Longwater Stadium at Eslaforde Park – kick-off is at 3pm.