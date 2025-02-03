Sleaford boss reflects on derby defeat to Skegness

Ex-Sleaford player-manager Tom Ward on the ball for Skegness on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin.

​Matt Evans conceded Sleaford Town were beaten by the better side in their local derby at home to Skegness Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The visitors, containing several ex-Greens players including Tom and Charlie Ward and goalkeeper Liam Flitton, ran out 3-0 winners at the MKM Stadium.

All three goals came in the second-half, the first coming not long after half-time as an effort from a corner was saved but Charlie Ward followed up to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead was doubled shortly afterwards, with Rio Molyneaux finding the target. The winger received the ball after a cross in the box, and he curled his effort well into the top corner with Harrison Leech unable to get near it.

The win was wrapped up for Sleaford when Lincoln City loanee Dakara Wifa received the ball in behind the defence, and he slotted it past Leech.

Evans told the club’s media after the game: “I didn’t feel we got the tempo as we wanted it in the first-half and Skegness are far more experienced than we are and were able to manipulate things when they got a foothold on moments and certainly once they got the first goal they took complete control of the game.

"If we’d been at a higher tempo in the first-half as we have done in previous weeks, and perhaps take one of the chances we had, then goals change games which is why in the second-half, once Skegness had got one, they managed it well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll take loads of learning from that. As a relatively young side, I don’t think many of my lads will have played in front of over 300 people, nor in situations where the crowd are giving a bit of banter to ex-players, and next time it happens we’ll be all the more wiser for the experience.”

Sleaford now have a weekend free of action, their next game being at Lincoln United a week on Saturday.

Evans added: “We’ll do some training on Saturday and the boys have planned a day and night out in Nottingham but we did a deal so that will have to be delayed for a couple of hours while we train!

"We’ll then hopefully be in good shape to go to Lincoln and give it a good go.”