Sleaford do the double over Hucknall

Charlie Ward fires home Sleaford's second goal at Hucknall. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​For the second week running, Hucknall very much belied their lowly league position and gave as good as they got in a gritty and unspectacular encounter at the RM Stadium as goals in each half from Akeel Francis and Charlie Ward saw the Greens record a second straight victory over their Nottinghamshire rivals, having defeated the Yellows 2-1 at The MKM Ground the previous weekend.

It was the hosts who created the first clear-cut opportunity, Ayleal Dill forcing his way through the Greens backline, lobbing the onrushing Liam Flitton, and seeing the effort ultimately drop wide of the post.

For the most part, the Yellows were resorting to efforts from distance, Omreiki Myles trying his luck before Sam Smith cut in from the left and fired just over Flitton’s crossbar.

The Greens broke the deadlock on the half-hour when Francis first won and then sweetly dispatched a free-kick beyond Alfie Smith-Eccles.

At the other end, Niall Towle stabbed wide from Sam Smith’s corner just short of the break, while Smith-Eccles had to be alert himself to collect Ryan Lennon’s header on the stroke of half-time.

It was the hosts who came out fighting in the second half and Towle smashed a free-kick inches wide of the far post, before Callum Orange headed Ashurst’s free-kick into the grateful grasp of Liam Flitton.

With ten minutes to go, the Greens began to step on the gas, Gregg Smith heading wide from Ryan Flitton’s corner a sign of things to come.

And it was with only two minutes remaining that the Greens wrapped up the points when Charlie Ward powered home Latrell Patterson’s long-throw to put the Greens out of sight.

With 12 minutes of stoppage time to play though, both sides still exchanged chances, Ashurst dragging wide Hucknall’s best opportunity before Gregg Smith curled into the grasp of Alfie Smith-Eccles after he’d been set up by Kofi Gonsalves.