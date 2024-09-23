Sleaford dumped out of the Vase

Debutant Tyrell Shannon-Lewis was among those who went close for Sleaford. Photo: STFC.

​Sleaford Town’s tough run continued on Saturday afternoon as they were dumped out of the Isuzu FA Vase by Midland League Division One side Kirby Muxloe at the MKM Ground.

After a tough week, the Greens, again under the tutelage of interim manager Graham Watkins, found the going hard and could never really get into their stride against a well-drilled Muxloe side who on the day, more than deserved their victory.

Goals from the impressive Zakari Adams and Lucca Watson-Quilter had already given the Leicestershire outfit a cushion by the time Ewan Lilleyman powered home a late third to put the nail in the Greens coffin once and for all.

The Greens very much struggled to get going in the first half and went behind in the 39th minute when Jack Gunn advanced out of midfield to feed Adams who in turn dinked a lovely effort over Liam Flitton and into the net – the least he and his side deserved on the balance of play.

The Greens mustered a response and Josh Parker forced the first meaningful save from Charlie Andrews in the Muxloe goal before the visiting keeper was alive to deny Tom Waumsley on the rebound.

Then, despite being three minutes into one added, disaster struck as Andrews’ goal-kick was flicked on into the path of Watson-Quilter who made no mistake when one-on-one with Flitton, clinically powering beyond the helpless home keeper.

Finlay Armond’s shot powered wide from the edge of the box was the closest the Greens came to a goal, debutant Tyrell Shannon-Lewis also going close with an overhead kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with time running out and space in the break, it was to be Muxloe who found the decisive third goal in the third minute of time added on – Lilleyman the man to drive at Ryan Flitton before powering beyond the despairing drive of brother Liam.

Sleaford host high-flying Melton Town on Wednesday night (25th) before then going to Heanor Town in the league on Saturday.