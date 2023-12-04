​Sleaford facing a long wait for game

​Sleaford Town are facing an extended period without a match following postponements last weekend and – as a result – this weekend too.

Joint-boss Tom Ward (pictured) has recruited Connor Pilbeam to the Greens squad.

Having already not played since November 22, tThe scheduled home game with Kimberley Miners Welfare fell victim to the widespread icy conditions experienced around the country, with the Longwater Stadium pitch in no fit state on which to play thanks to freezing overnight temperatures.

That meant the next scheduled game was to be at Boston Town in the league this Saturday, but because Boston’s FA Vase tie at Sleaford’s conquerors Worcester City was also postponed, it has now been moved forward a week to December 9 meaning the Greens’ league game at Boston will also need a new date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means Sleaford are not now back in competitive action until Saturday, December 16, when they will host current league leaders Sherwood Colliery.

Sleaford have not played a league game since November 18 and now lie tenth in the United Counties Division Premier North standings, six points behind fifth-placed Skegness Town and with one game in hand.

At the time of going to press, no games had been rescheduled to plug the gap left by the postponements.

Only two games were played that featured UCL Premier North sides last weekend, with Sherwood Colliery suffering a 1-0 defeat at Loughborough Students in the league and Eastwood Community beaten 4-1 at home in the FA Vase by Stourport Swifts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

*Here at the Sleaford Standard, we’re always keen to hear about your individual or team exploits and include them on our pages and online.