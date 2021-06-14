Sleaford fans celebrate Euro 2020 kick-off with a win

The generally good-natured revellers enjoyed a drink in front of big screens set up in bars dotted around the town and villages decked out in national flags, including the Barge and Bottle, The Grapes and Marquis of Granby in Sleaford as well as The Shoulder of Mutton in Ruskington and Waggon and Horses in Caythorpe.

Mick Wells of the Barge and Bottle commented: “Everyone behaved brilliantly, all tables were booked out. It went well and was busy but well controlled with a safe environment for staff and customers.”

They watched a one-nil win over Croatia thanks to a Raheem Stirling 57-minute strike set up by man-of-the-match Kalvin Phillips.

Now they look forward to Friday’s epic match-up against old rivals Scotland.

