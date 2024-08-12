Sleaford lose out as Eastwood take the points

​Sleaford Town slipped to their first United Counties League Premier Division North defeat of the campaign despite a spirited performance against Eastwood Community on Saturday afternoon.

​The Greens – maybe fatigued from Wednesday evening’s epic FA Cup tussle with Wellingborough Town that saw them beaten on penalties – competed with their promotion-chasing opponents for much of the contest, that was until Craig Westcarr popped up on his Red Badgers debut to pull the hosts clear with a quarter of the game remaining.

It was always looking like an uphill struggle following Alex Troke’s spot-kick opener in the first half, but the Greens were not without opportunities of their own – the golden opportunity for a leveller falling at the feet of Sebastian Robbemond halfway through the second period – but alas it just was not to be the Greens’ day against an impressive Community side.

Player/Manager Tom Ward was forced into significant changes from the side that were cruelly dumped out of the FA Cup, including himself and brother Charlie Ward who are serving league suspensions.

It was in the 34th minute that the Greens fell behind in rather conscientious fashion when Lewis Smalley was adjudged to have handled Westcarr’s effort in the box – Troke the man to step up and power beyond Liam Flitton’s valiant dive.

Jake Henderson volleyed a good chance over the bar for Sleaford before half-time, before Robbemond had his opportunity brilliantly saved by keeper Sam Wilson.

It was while the Greens were continuing to push for a leveller that the hosts broke to make it 2-0, though there may be some frustration that scorer Westcarr was allowed to turn and shoot after Flitton had initially blocked Finn Commons’ effort at the near post.

Sleaford are due to host Newark & Sherwood United on Wednesday night (14th) in the league before a local derby with Lincoln United on Saturday, from whom the Greens signed Josh Parker prior to the Eastwood game.

They then go to Deeping Rangers next Tuesday night, again for a league encounter.