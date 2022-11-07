Sleaford player-boss happy with another clean sheet in win over Selston

Rodrigo Goncalves (left) fires home the opening goal against Selston. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

Goals in the first 20 minutes from Rodrigo Goncalves and Ryan Rushen sealed the points, the Greens sitting third in the UCL Premier North ahead of a trip to fourth-placed Anstey Nomads on Tuesday (8th)

Ward was pleased with how his side battled despite a frustrating second half when the Greens didn’t quite hit the heights.

He said: “Credit to Selston. With their ridiculously long throw they kept asking questions but we defended resolutely and got our second clean sheet in a week so a good week from the boys.

“It’s been a good day for us, we’ve managed to get the result. We’ve got the performance we wanted in spells which is good and now we’re straight away looking to Tuesday and how we can maximise points there too.”

The Greens were quick out of the blocks and were soon 1-0 up though when Joe Braithwaite found Goncalves with a wonderful searching ball and the winger cut inside his man and swept a wonderful effort beyond Joe Fryatt after just four minutes.

They then went 2-0 up on 20 minutes when Rushen was alert to beat Fryatt to a poor header back from George Wilkinson – the Greens top scorer nipping in and lofting the ball straight over the helpless keeper’s head to double the advantage.

Chances to get a third came and went, while the away side were far improved in the second half and began to manufacture opportunities of their own, Liam Flitton making two fine saves and then an effort having to be cleared off the line.

But Sleaford saw the game out without conceding and proceeded to claim all three points.

Ward was keen to see his side prepare properly and make a statement against one of the favourites for promotion in Anstey Nomads on Tuesday evening.

He said: “These boys have had a great start to the season but that’s all it is – a start. We said how big the Melton game was and we went away and took three points and were superb, and we’ve got the opportunity to go and do the same thing on Tuesday.”