​Sleaford reveal pathway initiative

​Sleaford Town have announced they will be running a new development team from next season.

​The Greens, whose first team were relegated from the United Counties Premier North on the final day of the season, are now moving to introduce more young players to the club with the intention of creating a pathway to the first team for those players who make the grade.

The club have not yet confirmed in which division the new team will play, though it could be placed in the Lincolnshire League structure alongside other development and reserve sides including the likes of Skegness Town and Louth Town.

Sleaford posted on social media: “This new team will provide a vital pathway for local talent to progress into senior football, with a clear focus on development, structure, and opportunity.

"It will aid progression from the juniors to the first team, but also unearth local talent and prepare players for the demands of first team football.

"We’re seeking passionate individuals to join our management team for the newly formed Development Team.

"Coaches will have full backing from both our first team and junior section to help shape and develop the next generation of players in our community.”

Those interested in forming part of the management team can contact the club by e-mail at [email protected] or via its social media channels.