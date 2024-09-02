Sleaford score four to see off Deeping

Tom Ward scores the opening goal of the game. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​Sleaford Town made a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Deeping Rangers 4-0 at the MKM Ground to register their second United Counties League Premier Division North victory of the season.

​Two goals in each half did the damage for a Greens side who were rarely threatened throughout the contest by a lowly Rangers side yet to claim a point in Premier Division North.

Joe Smith was the star with a brace of goals – including one from the penalty spot after Jake Henderson had been hauled down by Matt Sparrow.

That was after the opener had arrived from the feet of Tom Ward midway through the first half, his deflected effort finding the back of the net before Billy Gillies rounded off the scoring on the volley with 20 minutes or so remaining.

Visiting keeper Tyler Key was in action just beyond the 20-minute mark, producing a fantastic double save to first deny Smith before recovering to beat away Finlay Armond on the rebound.

Despite that, the Greens didn’t have to wait long to gain the advantage their overall play had deserved though, and it was through player/manager Ward that they found the lead, his drive deflected into the net via a Deeping body after the ball had fallen to Ward on the edge of the area.

It was to be Smith who deservedly doubled the Greens’ advantage just before the break, Tom Waumsley knocking-on Henderson’s sweeping pass into the path of Josh Parker who did well to set-up Smith to blast a second beyond the helpless Key and give the Greens a cushion that more reflected their early dominance.

Smith wouldn’t have to wait long for his brace early in the second-half, powering home from the spot just seven minutes later after Henderson had been felled in the box by Johnny Lockie.

Within four minutes the Greens had extended their lead further, substitute Gillies driving home from the edge of the box following Tom Ward’s throw-in, with what was his first touch of the contest to put the Greens into total command.

Sleaford now go to Skegness Town on Wednesday night, before visiting Eynesbury Rovers in the UCL Knockout Cup on Saturday.