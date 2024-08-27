Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sleaford Town safely reached the Isuzu FA Vase second qualifying round with a comfortable 2-0 away win over United Counties League Division One side Gedling Miners Welfare at Mapperley Plains on Saturday.

That booked the Greens a home tie against Midland League Division One outfit Kirby Muxloe on Saturday, 21st September.

The Greens were determined and persistent throughout the afternoon and finally earned their joy midway through the second half when the lively Josh Parker headed home the opener from Ryan Flitton’s corner.

It was then Flitton who made sure of the Greens' safe passage, dispatching his own flicked header from Finlay Armond’s cross 15-minutes later.

Sleaford action at Gedling in the Vase. Pic by Steve W Davies Photography

Player-manager Tom Ward said: “I thought we were really good to be honest. All credit to Gedling for making it a contest as I thought they competed for the whole 90 minutes.

“If we had got a goal a bit earlier in that first half in the first 25-30 minutes when we were dramatically on top, I think we would have steamrollered it really. But credit to Gedling and we are delighted to keep a clean sheet, score two good goals and create a lot of chances.

“We had spoken about keeping a clean sheet at training as certain principles were not there which made us vulnerable at times.

“We adjusted that and got our rewards today. We looked very solid and our keeper didn't really have a save to make.”

He added: “Going forward we were a constant threat and a constant nuisance. The difference today was we probably played our pretty football 20 yards further upfield, which allows our talented lads to be expansive and creative to get on the ball and hurt people in positions closer to goal.

“It helped having Josh up front and he was well and truly worth his goal. If he keeps playing like that we will have found a really good one that's going to be a threat.”

“We have really good competition now in important areas on the pitch.”

After a scheduled midweek home clash with Wisbech Town, Sleaford host Deeping Rangers in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

Josh Doran, Latrell Patterson, Issa Gaye, and Harry Johnson all departed Sleaford at the weekend in search of regular game time.