Sleaford ship five more goals at home
Three first-half goals did the damage for the Greens – Owen Vincent starring for the visitors with an impressive hat-trick – and though the Greens were improved during the second half, Joe Smith and Ben Robson’s strikes proved only academic as the Greens fell to a third defeat of week in league action.
Player-boss Tom Ward, who was sent off in the 5-3 home loss to Newark & Sherwood United three days earlier, said afterwards: “We're playing good teams and giving away rubbish goals. We can't keep gifting good teams goals."
Tuesday’s game with Deeping Rangers was postponed due to Rangers’ FA Cup replay, so the next action for Sleaford is in the FA Vase as they host Gedling Miners Welfare this weekend.