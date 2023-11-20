Sleaford slip up as Melton nick a late winner

Sleaford see a chance go begging in the defeat to Melton. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

Victory at the Longwater Stadium completed a quickfire league double for the Reds over the Greens but the hosts would certainly feel they were worthy of a point despite a scrappy Melton goal midway through the second half.

The first half saw clear-cut chances at a premium as both sides cancelled each other out effectively. Akeel Francis did have Bill Harrison scrambling when his miscued cross dipped just wide of the crossbar while Jacob Fenton’s well placed freekick eventually fell at the feet of Lewis Daff who blazed well over the crossbar.

At the other end, there were wild efforts from Paul Anderson and captain Sam Beaver while Tom Wakley found Kyle Watkins in his way to great effect, before Shaun Harrad’s venomous free-kick whistle past the far post for Sleaford.

The second half saw the Greens generate the best opportunity of the contest so far when Tom Ward’s knockdown fell at the feet of Ryan Rushen who was denied in expert fashion by Harrison at close range.

Two minutes later and it was Liam Flitton’s turn to pull off a strong save when he was required to beat away Anderson’s powerful effort.

As the game edged towards its closing stages, the Greens found themselves behind in unfortunate circumstances when Greg Mills’ sweeping free-kick was deflected into the net via an unidentified Greens body after it had also deflected off Damien McRory.

Melton did a good job at containing any attempts of a Greens comeback. Akeel Francis did well to put in Jacob Fenton in but he could only smash over the crossbar.

The Greens’ golden opportunity arrived in the final seconds of stoppage time when a twisting and turning Rushen did a fine job to flash a ball across goal but with no other Greens present – an equaliser and ultimately the points – eluded the hosts.

On Wednesday evening, Sleaford entertain Holbeach United in Lincolnshire Senior Trophy quarter-final action. Kick-off at the Longwater Stadium is set for 7.45pm.