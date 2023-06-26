Sleaford Town all set to get playing again as pre-season starts

​Sleaford Town will get their pre-season campaign under way this weekend.

​The Greens will travel to Newark Town for their first friendly on Saturday at 3pm, ahead of a number of other matches they have scheduled before the start of the new United Counties League Premier North season on July 29.

Following Saturday's game with Newark, Sleaford will then go to Northgate Olympic next Tuesday night (4th) for a 7.45pm kick-off.

On Saturday, July 8, Sleaford then take part in the South Kesteven Charity Cup.

Ryan Rushton on the ball for Sleaford Town first team on Saturday.

The competition’s committee confirmed in May that Sleaford will be among the teams to take part in addition to the current Cup holders Grantham Town FC, 2019 winners Harrowby United and Stamford AFC.

The draw sees Grantham Town play Stamford on Tuesday July 11, at 7.45pm at the Meres Stadium, whilst Harrowby Utd will play Sleaford on Saturday, July 8 at 3pm at Dickens Road, Grantham.

The winners from each game will play for the trophy on Saturday, July 15, or there will be a third-fourth placed play-off game on the same day. Both the venues for the final and third-fourth match are yet to be confirmed.

On Tuesday, July 12, Sleaford will welcome a Lincoln City XI in a special friendly to mark the Greens’ centenary celebrations.

Sleaford are currently on the lookout for a team to play at home on Tuesday, July 18 or Wednesday, July 19, but will be in action the following Saturday when they’re at home to Nettleham.

The new-look UCL Premier North season will then get started a week later with a different allocation of promotions and relegations.

Starting this season, the two step five divisions in the league, Premier North and Premier South, will each promote two clubs, one as champions and one via a four-team play-off. This replaces the previous inter-step play-off system.

For this season only, there will be only one club relegated from each of the two divisions.