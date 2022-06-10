Sleaford Town announce board restructure, new stadium name and Lincoln City friendly

The Greens have announced a number of exciting off-field changes following the recent departure of chairman Nigel Wedgwood.

Former vice-chairman Dean Williams has filled that role, but has brought on board a new consortium of backers to work alongside him at Eslaforde Park.

The restructure - labelled the STFC Friends Consortium - was announced on the club's website.

"The STFC Friends Consortium’ is made up of the following founding investors – Marc Wheatly, Carl and Jason Sedlan, Reg Baker, Rex Oliver, Alex Kasperczyk and Dean Williams," a statement read.

"The consortium will invest funds ahead of this season and next, helping to provide security for the club, and enabling our vision alongside the blueprint.

"The board has been restructured with immediate effect.

"Chair Dean Williams and existing directors Jamie Shaw and Brian Rowland will be joined by Rex Oliver, Alex Kasperczyk, Marc Wheatly, and Joshua Donner (from sponsors Castle Print).

Longwater are among the businesses extending their backing. Photo: Craig Harrison.

"The leadership team will be complimented by Roz Williams, who has been appointed head of operations."

The renaming of the home ground, as part of a sponsorship deal, was also announced.

"In what is a hugely exciting time for the club, the board are also delighted to announce a continuation of partnership with Longwater and Castle Print, both for the next two seasons.

"In an addition to their existing sponsorship, Longwater have gained stadium naming rights. Home games will now be played at The Longwater Stadium at Eslaforde Park."

Mr Williams said: "I am extremely confident that we have created a structure that not only helps safeguard our future, but also set us up for success.

"We are very ambitious at this football club – we want to create history for Sleaford.

"The consortium, board and sponsors have bought into the vision and I thank them – they want to be part of something special.

"Local people and organisations with green blood in them! We want to make Sleafordians proud."

Nathan Bee has been named the club's head of events and fundraising while Rainbow Stars will remain the club's charity partner.