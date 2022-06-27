Sleaford Town announce pre-season schedule - boss Ward promises 'exciting news'

Tom Ward's Greens have some mouthwatering friendlies to look forward to. Photo: Craig Harrison

League One neighbours Lincoln City and Chesterfield – who reached last season’s National League play-offs – will both send sides to Eslaforde park this summer as Tom Ward’s side look to get in top shape for the upcoming United Counties League Premier Divison North campaign.

The Greens kick off their warm-up games underway this Saturday (July 2) with a trip to Lincolnshire League side Lincoln Moorlands Railway (KO 3pm).

The remaining schedule pre-season contests will all be played at the Longwater Stadium.

Next up will be the return of former keeper Garry Doran with his West Bridgford side on Saturday, July 9 (KO 3pm).

Bridgford will play in the UCL Division One this season.

Lincoln will bring a side on Wednesday, July 13 (KO 7.45pm) before the arrival of Chesterfield under 19s on Saturday, July 16 (KO 3.15pm).

Another UCL Division One team will arrive on Tuesday, July 19, in the shape of fellow Lincolnshire outfit Bourne Town.

Admission for friendlies cost £3 (£2 concessions, under 16s free).