Sleaford Town are left without a game thanks to Storm Darragh

Matt Evans' side will welcome play-off chasers Belper United this weekend.

​Sleaford Town found themselves with a weekend off after their game at Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match was one of several called off thanks to the widespread poor weather caused by Storm Darragh, although three games did survive in the UCL Premier North.

None of the results from those games altered Sleaford’s league position of 13th, with Matt Evans’ men being eight points clear of the relegation zone.

They will be hoping for a return to action this weekend when they host Belper United, a side who were one of those to play last weekend as they ran out 3-0 winners over struggling Deeping Rangers to move to within two points of the play-off places.

Sleaford will then take on Bourne Town before Christmas, on Saturday, December 21, their visitors that day currently third in the standings.

Other matches to take place on Saturday saw Boston Town run out 3-0 winners at home to Hucknall Town, while Wisbech Town drew 1-1 with AFC Mansfield.

There were also an FA Vase win for Heanor Town at Rugby Borough, but Newark Town were beaten at home on penalties by Daventry Town after a 1-1 draw. Several other ties involving UCL Premier North teams were postponed and will instead be played this weekend.

