Sleaford Town player-boss Tom Ward hailed his side’s fightback following a 2-1 win at Wisbech Town.

Sleaford Town picked up a first victory of 2023 with victory at Wisbech. Pic by Steve Davies Photography

The visitors went behind early in the first half before goals from Jacob Fenton and Rodrgio Goncalves sealed victory.

“It was a very lacklustre first half,” said Ward.

“The pitch was questionable and as frozen as I’ve ever played on and we went through the motions in the first half, cancelling each other out.

“The lads had a right to question if they really wanted to be here and if they wanted to step up

“I didn’t think there was much between the sides in the first half, but the second half was all about us.

“We changed it around to be more positive and the lads completely delivered.

“We were a real threat and definitely worth the three points. The boys are really pleased.

"We questioned the senior lads a few weeks ago and asked if they capable of stepping up and make more of an impact, and they are doing.

"We are missing big players and it’s a chance for other players to show what they can do.”

Fenton headed over from an Akeel Francis long throw on 9 minutes.

Goncalves was the next to try his luck after dragging a shot wide from a Francis pass.

Sisa Tuntalwana fired well over for the hosts on 11 minutes.

Wisbech hit the front a minute later when Tuntulwana's corner was nodded in unopposed at the near post by Kegan Everington.

Francis flicked an effort just wide after connecting with a Charlie Ward volley.

Alex Street did well to keep out an effort from Goncalves, before Liam Litton beat away Reuben Marshall's powerful effort.

Joe Smith had a deflected effort saved four minutes after half-time.

But Town were level two minutes later when Fenton smashed past Street.

Charlie Ward was sin-binned on 55 minutes, before Goncalves fired wide minutes later.

Wisbech then hit the self-destruct button with Lewis Daff going into the book before Archie Wallace was red-carded on 77 minutes.