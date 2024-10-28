Sleaford Town boss disappointed after Greens crumble to heavy away defeat

Sleaford Town let an early lead slip. Pic: Jason Richardson.

Boss Matt Evans felt like Sleaford Town chucked a great opportunity away after being beaten 4-1 at Deeping Rangers.

Town left an early lead slip before they sunk to a third straight United Counties League Premier Division North defeat.

“I'm not pleased with it or the result,” he said. “It is one of them where we had a good go in periods but didn't finish the chances we created.

“If we had got 2-0 up they don’t score four, but we haven't done that and haven’t sustained the attacks.

“They have got back into the game with errors. There was effort, but we gave up our quality and what we are good at.

“We started well, we expected that. The players were delivering, but the plan wasn't sustained, they lost the ability to keep going.

“Our opponents kept up the pressure and were relentless, when you're under pressure you end up crumbling.

“We lost control of the game rather than maintaining it which is disappointing.,”

The Greens began well in South Lincolnshire and actually led after Ricki Goodale had diverted Josh Parker’s cross into his own net – but Matt Sparrow was the man the bring the visitors level midway through the half before laying on assists for both Scott Waumsley and Byron Adiabo to put the Greens out of sight.

He was then the man, rather fittingly, to round off the scoring as the clock ticked towards the 90th minute, rounding Jack Arbon before powering beyond Flitton to round off a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

Sleaford lead within two minutes when Josh Parker’s fizzing cross was diverted home by the unfortunate foot of Ricki Goodale.

Parker’s outstretched foot inches away from connecting before Ben Robson powered into the grateful hands of home keeper Ignas Sakalas from range.

It was then out of nothing that the hosts were level, the ball falling neatly to Matt Sparrow to restore parity.

The Greens quickly found themselves behind when Scott Waumsley headed home, before Byron Adiabo added a third.

The impressive Sparrow then wrapped it up when he smashed home after taking on Jack Arbon.