Sleaford Town boss hails quality on show after his side thrash Ollerton Town in FA Vase

Sleaford Town player boss Tom Ward hailed his side’s ruthless display in their 6-0 FA Vase win at Ollerton Town.

The Greens went 3-0 inside the opening 20 minutes before seeing out the rest of the contest with ease.

And it left Ward over-the-moon with the qualities shown by his side.

“We were superb,” said Ward. “For 30 mins of the first half we nailed it, we had a 3-0 lead and it could have been 10-0.

Sleaford Town enjoyed an emphatic win at Ollerton. Pic: Steve W Davies photography.

“The boys dominated the ball, dominated the regains and put the ball in good areas, it was superb and I am really pleased.

“From then on it was all about doing a professional job and seeing how many we could score.

“We picked up a lot of good habits and scored a lot of goals.”

He was understandably delighted with the attacking qualities shining through.

“We needed that today,” he added. “Last week was about hard work and this week was emulating that and going to the next level.

“The first 30 minutes was where we won it. They were at sixes and sevens and didn’t know what to do with us.

“Our patterns and movements, our triangles were super and we created a lot of opportunities to score more goals.

“Their keeper was fantastic and made excellent saves. He was probably the best player on the pitch, but that doesn't take anything away from us, he shone because of the amount of chances we created and the amount of shots we had.”