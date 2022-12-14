Sleaford Town boss Tom Ward is delighted with the progress made by the club in recent months.

Tom Ward believes Sleaford have progressed well in recent months. Pic by Steve W Davies

Town currently sit fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division North table after a fine first half of the season.

“We have improved really well,” said Ward. “When you look at that we were second or third bottom at this stage last season and you look at where we are now.

Advertisement

“We have done really well and made great strides and that is great credit to everyone at the club, the chairman, board, full management team and the players.

“We are going the right way and are looking forward to kicking on after the Christmas break and hopefully we will continue to do well.

Advertisement

“I'm really proud of what we have done so far. We have an evolving squad and that has taken time to knit together.

“We are starting now to play our best stuff and hopefully we will get better as the season goes on.

Advertisement

“The new style of play will improve as time goes on and being able to express it on the pitch. We are doing well.”

Sleaford will face an Eastwood Town side at the weekend who were drubbed 4-0 this weekend by Skegness Town.

Advertisement

“It was disappointing we didn’t get to play Boston,” he added. “I'm Sleaford born and bred and it's a game I always look forward to it, it’s a big one.

“We get good crowds for those days, especially at our place. We are playing Eastwood on a 3G pitch next weekend and hopefully that will be on and keep us ticking over.

Advertisement

“Eastwood will be looking for a response but hopefully we can emulate Skegness and get the win.

“We had joy there last year winning 5-1 and a tremendous performance.

Advertisement

“The artificial pitches suit us because we can get the ball down and play and hopefully we can do the same and come away with three points.”

Town face Pinchbeck United on December 21st before games follow against Sherwood Colliery (Jan 7), Leicester Nirvana, Wisbech Town and Anstey Nomads.

Advertisement