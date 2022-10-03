Sleaford Town 'can still do better' despite big win over Heather

The Greens had been a month without a home fixture but returned to The Longwater Stadium with a flourish, two goals in each half proving to be the decisive blows.

Ryan Rushen was the star man, bagging himself a brace, bundling in after Akeel Francis had been denied from the penalty spot, before helping the ball into the net from a Ryan Flitton corner.

The other goals arrived courtesy of Joe Smith – who headed in right on the stroke of half time – and debutant Jonny Nyantou who coolly swept home to cap off an easy victory for the home side.

Assistant manager Louis Bland was happy with the result but felt the Greens have plenty of room for improvement:

Advertisement

He said: “[It was] comfortable. We’ve scored four goals and kept a clean sheet – happy days. But we’re not happy with the overall performance of the lads.

“It’s a bit down in the dressing room because the lads feel we can be miles better. But if we need to be miles better and we’re still winning 4-0 then it’s a good place to be.”

Bland was wary that the Greens will need to raise performance levels ahead of Wednesday night’s Lincolnshire derby with Skegness Town.

He said: “If we play like that on Wednesday, Skegness will beat us. The first 15 minutes we played against them [in August] was probably the best team I’ve seen all season for a 15-minute spell, they were unbelievable.”

Advertisement

Following the Skegness game, Sleaford then have a two-and-a-half week break from league action.

This weekend, they go to UCL Division One side Holwell Sports in the League Cup, then a week later they’ll host Brigg Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

The next league game for Tom Ward’s men will be at Melton Town on Saturday, October 22.