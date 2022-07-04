Sleaford Town confirm nine new deals as pre-season starts with 3-3 draw

Joe Smith fires home for Sleaford Town during the draw at Lincoln Moorlands Railway. Photo by Steve Davies.

A 3-3 draw at Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday was achieved thanks to goals from Joe Smith, Sam Wright and Jacob Fenton after they had been 3-1 down at half-time.

They now prepare to host United Counties League Division One outfit West Bridgford on Saturday, (July 9) with a 3pm start.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the club confirmed agreements had been made with members of last season’s squad to remain with the club.

Among them was 2021/22 top scorer Fenton, who said: “It was a no brainer to come back this year.

"There’s nothing better than playing every week with your mates and trying to achieve something with a group that love the club.

"I can’t wait to get started and see the local community backing us along the way, like they did last season. It’s going to be a good one.”

Also committing is fans’ player of the season Mitch Griffiths, as well as another of Saturday’s scorers, Smith, who was manager’s player of the year last time out.

Skipper Charlie Ward has also agreed to stay, as has player’s player of the year Ryan Rushen and long-serving Joey Braithwaite, who said: “I have played for Sleaford for many years. I’m staying at my home town club to continue to build upon the journey we started last year.”

Defender Kyle Watkins has signed for another year, as have Ryan Flitton – who makes his loan move from Spalding permanent - and Danny Horton.

Flitton said: “I felt like a member of the group from day one, so to make my move permanent made perfect sense.

"I’ve grown to love the club and the lads are top drawer. I can see where this club wants to go and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

The Greens’ remaining scheduled pre-season contests will all take place at the Longwater Stadium Eslaforde Park.

After Saturday’s game with West Bridgford, Lincoln City then visit on Wednesday, July 13 (KO 7.45pm) and a Chesterfield under-19s side will be the opponents on Saturday, July 16 (KO 3.15pm).