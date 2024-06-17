Sleaford Town defence shored up as duo sign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Sleaford Town player/manager Tom Ward has been continuing his summer squad-building with a combination of new signings and retaining existing Greens players.

​His first new recruit of the summer was former Pinchbeck United captain, Ben Robson.

Robson played a pivotal role across the last campaign for the Knights, making a total of 33 appearances across all competitions, winning the manager’s player of the year and players’ player of the year awards.

Robson began his career as part of the Boston United youth system before moving on to Pinchbeck at the beginning of the 2022/2023 campaign - playing a starring role in their impressive FA Vase run that season, as well as helping the club to retain their step five status in United Counties League Premier Division North during the same campaign.

Ben Robson is one of two new signings for Sleaford. Photo: Sleaford Town FC.

His impact then saw him appointed the club’s captain ahead of last season, which saw the Knights fight valiantly only to be relegated on the final weekend on goal-difference.

But despite that disappointment, Robson still earned many plaudits, standing out during their penultimate game of the campaign against the Greens in April.

Ward said: "We've had our eye on him for some time now. He's got an excellent physique, is comfortable on the ball and excels across a variety of positions. He's a great addition and he's already settled straight into the group."

Robson, meanwhile, was also delighted to get the move over the line.

He said: "I am very excited to be joining Sleaford Town this season. I've really enjoyed my first few training sessions and enjoyed playing with a great bunch of lads. I can't wait to get started."

Another new face is centre-half Cameron Hill, who lists Blackpool and Sheffield FC among his former clubs.

The 6ft 5in stopper will offer both versatility and strength at the heart of the defence, with Ward saying: “We've been pushing for Cam for two years. With his pedigree we are very excited about him joining. He's a big personality who is a threat in both boxes."