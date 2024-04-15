Sleaford Town end the season with win

Sleaford Town ended the season on a high. Pic: Steve W Davies photography.

The Greens shrugged off what had been a flat first half showing to put in a dominant second half display as Tom Waumsley’s first Greens’ goal proved to be the difference at a blustery Eslaforde Park.

While Eastwood Community could still catch the Greens, three points guaranteed at least a seventh-place finish in Premier Division North, a finish that would still represent the Greens second highest league finish ever.

It took both sides a while to get going, before the visitors began to stamp their authority and they fired a warning shot when Devante Reittie’s effort was collected by Liam Flitton. Flitton was to have a hand in the half’s best opportunity when he helped Harry Dale’s venomous freekick onto the post before watching, albeit nervously, the same players drive from distance bounce inches wide of the far post.

Back at the other end and the Greens continued to pepper the visitors goal with a flurry of half-chances, Tom Ward first heading over Tristan Drummond’s cross before Ryan Lennon did similar.

Another quiet start to the second half – of which Devante Reittie stabbing into Liam Flitton’s hands was the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock – gave way to spell of persistent Greens pressure.

Back at the other end and Liam Flitton was back in action, producing a fine save to deny Johnson.

The Greens really began to take charge of the contest and for that, they were rewarded with the breakthrough just beyond the hour. It was another Latrell Patterson long-throw that caused the initial trouble, with his effort kept alive by Tom Ward who found Ryan Lennon to cross for Tom Waumsley to tap home at close range – his long-awaited first goal in Green.

It could swiftly have been two, Akeel Francis first lobbing Alfie Roberts and the crossbar before Roberts produced a fine hand to turn away Finlay Armond’s venomous drive.