Sleaford Town entertain highflying Loughborough Students as they look to bounce back from postponements

Sleaford Town will host highfliers Loughborough Students on Saturday, looking to get back into the groove after two postponements.
The fourth-placed Scholars missed out on a place at Wembley following Saturday’s 4-0 FA Vase semi-final defeat at Littlehampton Town.
Now their attention can again turn to the United Counties League Premier Division North and this weekend’s trip to Eslaforde Park (KO 3pm).
Prior to Saturday’s defeat, Loughborough - who entertained struggling Pinchbeck United on Tuesday evening - were unbeaten in 13 matches.
Tom Ward’s side are also in good form, having won five of their last six.
Confirmed Covid cases in the Greens camp meant last Wednesday’s home match against Anstey Nomads and the weekend’s visit to Heather St John’s both had to be re-arranged.
Sleaford will now entertain Anstey Nomads on Wednesday, April 20 - two days after what would have been their final league contest at Boston Town - and head to Heanor on Saturday, April 23.