Sleaford Town entertain highflying Loughborough Students as they look to bounce back from postponements

Town boss Tom Ward. Photo: Craig Harrison

Sleaford Town will host highfliers Loughborough Students on Saturday, looking to get back into the groove after two postponements.

The fourth-placed Scholars missed out on a place at Wembley following Saturday’s 4-0 FA Vase semi-final defeat at Littlehampton Town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now their attention can again turn to the United Counties League Premier Division North and this weekend’s trip to Eslaforde Park (KO 3pm).

Prior to Saturday’s defeat, Loughborough - who entertained struggling Pinchbeck United on Tuesday evening - were unbeaten in 13 matches.

Tom Ward’s side are also in good form, having won five of their last six.

Confirmed Covid cases in the Greens camp meant last Wednesday’s home match against Anstey Nomads and the weekend’s visit to Heather St John’s both had to be re-arranged.