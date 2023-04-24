Sleaford Town finish in fifth spot after final day draw with United

​Sleaford Town ended the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday.

​It means a fifth-place finish for the Greens as they ultimately fell just short of an inter-step play-off place.

And player/manager Tom Ward cut a frustrated figure at full time.

He told the club’s website: “It was very much a dead game to be honest. I’m disappointed because we should have cemented fourth at least, maybe even third. It was two tired teams trying to get through 90 minutes and that’s a shame when we had such a massive crowd here.

Jacob Fenton is congratulated after netting from the spot on Saturday. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

“To miss out on promotion in the final week, obviously it hurts a little bit, but it gives us big targets for next season - but I’m ultimately really proud of what we have done.”

The Greens now have a United Counties League Knockout Cup semi-final to look forward to on Wednesday evening (26th) when league champions Anstey Nomads visit The Longwater Stadium - and Ward was keen to keep his team focused on giving this season the end it deserves.

He said: “That semi-final will pick us up again. It felt very flat today, especially when you miss out on promotion, but we are so keen to achieve things for people behind the scenes that work really hard for us.”

The cup semi-final with Anstey Nomads is the Greens’ final scheduled action of the campaign and kicks-off at 7.45pm on Wednesday evening.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

